Glaucoma Awareness Month 2023: All You Need To Know About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness worldwide and is a group of eye disorders that can lead to vision loss and blindness by damaging the optic nerve. In India, the disease affects over 12 million people annually. It is often associated with an increase in intraocular pressure (IOP) which is the pressure formed inside the eye. However, not all cases of glaucoma are caused by high IOP, and not all cases of high IOP lead to glaucoma. Understanding the disease and how it can affect you is one of the ways we can aim to reduce the burden of this condition in India.

Dr Mitesh Jatanlal Bafna, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, ASG Eye Hospitals, Mumbai explains the types of glaucoma and how the prevalence of Glaucoma increases with age and people over 40 years of age are more susceptible.

Types of Glaucoma

Primary open-angle glaucoma: This is the most common type and occurs when the drainage angle in the eye is open, but the fluid inside the eye is not draining properly. This leads to an increase in IOP and can damage the optic nerve.

Angle-closure glaucoma: This condition occurs when the drainage angle in the eye is closed or partially blocked, which also leads to an increase in IOP.

Normal-tension glaucoma is a type of glaucoma that occurs even when the IOP is within the normal range. The cause of normal-tension glaucoma is not fully understood, but it may be related to poor blood flow to the optic nerve.

Symptoms

Early stages of the condition do not show any symptoms in some cases, however as the condition progresses, Dr Bafna explains how one might experience the following

Vision loss, especially in the peripheral vision

Halos or colored rings around lights

Frequent change of glasses

Eye pain

These symptoms can be subtle and may not be noticed until significant vision loss has already occurred.

Treatments

Glaucoma can be managed with medication and surgery. Medications for glaucoma include eye drops and tablets that help to lower IOP. These medications slow down and prevent further vision loss, but do not restore vision that has already been lost. Surgery for glaucoma may be recommended in cases where medications are not effective or are not well-tolerated. There are several types of surgery for glaucoma depending on the type of glaucoma including laser surgery, micro surgery and traditional surgery.

Myths and Facts

Dr Bafna feels there are several myths surrounding glaucoma that need to be addressed:

Myth - Glaucoma only affects older people

Fact - While it is true that the risk of developing glaucoma increases with age, anyone can develop the condition. It is important for people of all ages to have regular eye exams to check for glaucoma and other eye conditions.

Myth - Glaucoma is not serious and can be ignored.

Fact - This is untrue and glaucoma can lead to blindness if left untreated. It is important to see an eye doctor and follow their recommendations for treatment to help prevent vision loss.

Myth - Glaucoma can be cured with natural remedies.

Fact - While some natural remedies may help subjectively, they are not a substitute for medical treatment. It is important to see an eye doctor and follow their recommendations for treatment.

It is important to have regular eye examination to check for glaucoma and other eye conditions. Risk factors for glaucoma include age, family history of glaucoma, high power glasses, trauma over eye, steroid abuse, and certain medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. If you have any of these risk factors or are experiencing symptoms of glaucoma, it is important to see an eye doctor as soon as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to slow or prevent vision loss.

