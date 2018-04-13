English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glitter, Neons and Dazzling Highlighters: Sunscreen Gets a Makeover this Summer
Bare Republic hit the headlines back in March, thanks to the launch of its "Neon Sunscreen Sticks," a series of SPF 50 sunscreens boasting a mineral, cruelty-free formula.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Sunscreen, while obligatory, has never been the funnest of skincare products to apply. However, all that is changing, thanks to a new wave of playful products that let you express yourself and protect yourself at the same time.
Neons
Bare Republic hit the headlines back in March, thanks to the launch of its "Neon Sunscreen Sticks," a series of SPF 50 sunscreens boasting a mineral, cruelty-free formula. With colors ranging from "Electric Blue" and "Goblin Green" to "Punk Rock Pink" and "Lightning Yellow," the six-piece collection is sure to be a hit for festival season. And to up the joy factor even further, each shade also comes with its own signature fruity scent.
Glitter
Miami-based beauty brand Sunshine & Glitter has also found itself in the spotlight this month, sparking widespread debate with its "Seastar Sparkle SPF 50+ Party Cake With Rainbow Glitter." In addition to offering users protection from UVA and UVB rays, this sunscreen provides a layer of rainbow-hued, non-irritant glitter that will bring out their inner unicorn. A gold and a pink version are also available, so shimmer away.
Glow
Supergoop! Has come up with a way to harness the oily texture of sunscreen and create a summery highlighter. Its "Glow Stick" is a dry oil stick that can be applied anywhere you want to shimmer, such as collarbone, shoulders or legs. In addition to hydrating the skin, it offers an SPF of 50.
Also Watch
Neons
Bare Republic hit the headlines back in March, thanks to the launch of its "Neon Sunscreen Sticks," a series of SPF 50 sunscreens boasting a mineral, cruelty-free formula. With colors ranging from "Electric Blue" and "Goblin Green" to "Punk Rock Pink" and "Lightning Yellow," the six-piece collection is sure to be a hit for festival season. And to up the joy factor even further, each shade also comes with its own signature fruity scent.
Glitter
Miami-based beauty brand Sunshine & Glitter has also found itself in the spotlight this month, sparking widespread debate with its "Seastar Sparkle SPF 50+ Party Cake With Rainbow Glitter." In addition to offering users protection from UVA and UVB rays, this sunscreen provides a layer of rainbow-hued, non-irritant glitter that will bring out their inner unicorn. A gold and a pink version are also available, so shimmer away.
Glow
Supergoop! Has come up with a way to harness the oily texture of sunscreen and create a summery highlighter. Its "Glow Stick" is a dry oil stick that can be applied anywhere you want to shimmer, such as collarbone, shoulders or legs. In addition to hydrating the skin, it offers an SPF of 50.
Also Watch
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|9
|12
|38
|1
|Australia
|64
|48
|50
|162
|2
|England
|29
|33
|32
|94
|4
|Canada
|13
|30
|20
|63
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Scotland
|8
|13
|18
|39
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|6
|5
|4
|15
|11
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|12
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|3
|5
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community
- CWG 2018: Athletes Rakesh Babu, KT Irfan Sent Home For Suspected Doping
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners
- After Nokia 5233 Tragedy, Here’s a List of Old Nokia Feature Phones You Shouldn’t Buy