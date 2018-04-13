Glitter, Neons and Dazzling Highlighters: Sunscreen Gets a Makeover this Summer

Sunscreen, while obligatory, has never been the funnest of skincare products to apply. However, all that is changing, thanks to a new wave of playful products that let you express yourself and protect yourself at the same time.Bare Republic hit the headlines back in March, thanks to the launch of its "Neon Sunscreen Sticks," a series of SPF 50 sunscreens boasting a mineral, cruelty-free formula. With colors ranging from "Electric Blue" and "Goblin Green" to "Punk Rock Pink" and "Lightning Yellow," the six-piece collection is sure to be a hit for festival season. And to up the joy factor even further, each shade also comes with its own signature fruity scent.Miami-based beauty brand Sunshine & Glitter has also found itself in the spotlight this month, sparking widespread debate with its "Seastar Sparkle SPF 50+ Party Cake With Rainbow Glitter." In addition to offering users protection from UVA and UVB rays, this sunscreen provides a layer of rainbow-hued, non-irritant glitter that will bring out their inner unicorn. A gold and a pink version are also available, so shimmer away.Supergoop! Has come up with a way to harness the oily texture of sunscreen and create a summery highlighter. Its "Glow Stick" is a dry oil stick that can be applied anywhere you want to shimmer, such as collarbone, shoulders or legs. In addition to hydrating the skin, it offers an SPF of 50.