Global Day of Parents 2020: Date, Significance and Quotes to Mark the Occasion

Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 to highlight the importance of parents and their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship. The day is being celebrated after the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 proclaimed June 1 as Global parents day in order to honour parents across the world.

On this day, the United Nations has urged companies to introduce family-friendly workplace policies and practices especially now, when the world is going through such distressing times.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the UN wrote, “Monday is Global Day of Parents. As families bear the brunt of the #COVID19 pandemic, more family-friendly workplace practices & stronger childcare policies are needed more than ever (sic)."

Monday is Global Day of Parents. As families bear the brunt of the #COVID19 pandemic, more family-friendly workplace practices & stronger childcare policies are needed more than ever. https://t.co/klRzCVT0I5 pic.twitter.com/WoQIkTYQlp — United Nations (@UN) June 1, 2020

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, too has taken to social media to extend his greetings on Global Day of Parents 2020. He tweeted, “Being a parent has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. On Global Parents Day I call for more family-friendly policies in the workplace, especially in the face of #COVID19 (sic)."

Being a parent has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life.On Global Parents Day I call for more family-friendly policies in the workplace, especially in the face of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/hFQ9Tk1mi8 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 1, 2020

To express your love and affection to your parents on Global Day of Parents 2020, you can send them these quotes:

-- Dear Mom and Dad, you have made my life special… You have shown me the ways of life. Happy Global Day of Parents!

-- Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a happy Global Day of Parents 2020.

-- I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Global Day of Parents.

-- On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness. Global Day of Parents 2020

-- Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy Global Day of Parents.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube