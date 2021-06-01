Global Day of Parents 2021: Know its History, Significance and Theme

June 1 marks the Global Day of Parents that honours and appreciates parents around the world for their selfless commitment to children and their countless sacrifices.

History:

In its resolution 47/237 of 1993, the United Nations’ General Assembly decided that May 15 will be observed as the International Day of Families. It was further realised that parents play an important role in families and hence in 2012, the General Assembly dedicated Global Day of Parents to appreciate all parents. It was recognised that parents have the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For a complete harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding.

Theme:

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the responsibilities of parents around the world. Being the anchors of the family and the foundation of our communities and societies, the UN says that parents have the responsibility of sheltering their families from harm, providing care to children who are attending school from homes. At the same time, parents also have to continue their own work responsibilities. Hence, as an expression of gratitude, this year’s theme for Global Day of Parents is “Appreciate all parents throughout the world.”

The theme is dedicated to all parents throughout the world who continue to provide financial, mental, emotional, and basic support to their children. Despite their extra work, and responsibility, parents are making sure that they protect their children.

The UN has recognised parents’ sacrifice and has urged employers to introduce family-friendly workplace policies and practices. Through such progressive practices, the UN believes that companies and organizations will be able to ensure children’s safety and provide systematic support to their employees at the same time. The pandemic has shown how essential it is to support working families to minimize negative consequences for children.

