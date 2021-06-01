Global Day of Parents 2021: Wishes, Status and Quotes to Share With Your Parents

It is often said parents are the best gift given by God. Considering this fact, the UN General Assembly in 2012 had designated June 1 as the Global Day of Parents. So that people can thank their parents and parental figures for shaping their life and protecting them from all kinds of sufferings. This day also recognises the fact that a good family environment is important for nurturing and protecting children. No one apart from parents can help in developing the health, emotional well-being and education of a child.

On this day, you too can send wishes to your parents to make them feel special. Here is a list of wishes that you can choose from to share with your parents:

In my mind, I thank you both daily for giving me such a wonderful life but on parent’s day; I want to thank you both in real for blessing me with the best of everything.

I was born lucky as I was born to the most adorable parents. Thank you for making my life so beautiful.

Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere in life. Thank you, mother and father, for always supporting me.

Whatever I am today is only because of you two. Wish you a happy Global Day of Parents.

Mom and dad you have given me the greatest gift a person could ask for. Thank you for the gift of unconditional love.

The biggest blessing for children is their parents. I feel lucky for having such amazing parents.

Thank you for making my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. I have a lot of love and respect for you two in my heart. Happy Parent’s Day.

All that I really need in life is right here with me. Mom and dad, you two are the most important part of my life.

One day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make all 365 days a year. Thank you for everything.

The most beautiful thing in this entire world is to see your parents smiling and knowing that you are the reason behind their smile. Happy Global Day of Parents.

