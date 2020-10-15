Global Handwashing Day 2020: All You Need to Know About the Occasion

Global Handwashing Day is annually marked on October 15. The day, as the name suggests, is for creating more awareness about the importance of washing hands with soap and water. The day also aims to sensitise people about how hand washing is also an effective way to prevent diseases.

The importance of washing hands has increased manifold, especially during the times of novel coronavirus. It is due to the global pandemic that one is reminded how hand washing with soap is the safest option to keep the deadly virus away. One cannot ignore the fact that hand washing is the simplest, most affordable and effective way of keeping the virus away.

The theme of Global Handwashing Day 2020 is ‘Hand Hygiene for All’. The theme is primarily to urge people across society to achieve universal hand hygiene.

India’s Ministry of Health took to Twitter in order to spread awareness of the day. The ministry, in its tweet, wrote, “Hands can carry virus. Let’s raise awareness about the importance of hand-hygiene and encourage our family and friends to follow frequent hand-washing as a precautionary measure to stay safe and healthy.”

Hands can carry virus. Let's raise awareness about the importance of hand-hygiene and encourage our family and friends to follow frequent hand-washing as a precautionary measure to stay safe and healthy.

In order to make your friends and family aware of the Global Handwashing Day 2020, you can send them these messages over WhatsApp:

-- Warm wishes on Global Handwashing Day…. Never forget to wash your hands to keeps away all the germs and viruses!

-- Wishing a very Happy Global Handwashing Day. Never let the germs harm you. Wash your hands before and after meal.

-- On the occasion of Global Handwashing Day, let us ensure that we remember how important it is to wash hands to stay healthy and germ free.

-- Most of the germs enter into our system through our hands. Global Handwashing Day is a reminder to always wash your hands.