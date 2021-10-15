Global Handwashing Day 2021: Importance of Handwashing During Covid-19

October 15 marks the international handwashing campaign, Global Handwashing Day, which was determined by the UN General Assembly in 2008. On the Global Handwashing Day, 2021, to explore more about the importance of handwashing during Covid-19, read ahead:

While washing hands before eating have always been a way to maintain cleanliness, now with the raging pandemic, handwashing has become a mandate not only before eating but at all times prior to touching eyes, nose, mouth or face.

It has been told, time and again, that if you want to keep yourself healthy and prevent contracting the coronavirus, you must maintain personal hygiene. This is of utmost concern in present times.

As we know, this virus spreads through touching contaminated surfaces that could be anything and everything. This is why wearing masks, sanitizing hands, or surfaces, and handwashing for 20 seconds with soap have become a protocol.

These things that were seen as merely good habits of maintaining personal hygiene before 2019 have become a part of a strict everyday routine.

Initially when the global campaign was launched it was shared that respiratory and intestinal diseases can be alleviated by 25-50%, hence the endeavour focused on raising awareness on the need and benefit of handwashing with soap.

According to WHO, hands are the primary medium of transmission of germs.

UNICEF states that you can lessen the chances of being infected by Covid-19 by 36% by properly washing hands. It is the most effective way to avoid the spread of infections and keep sickness at bay.

Handwashing with soap for 20 seconds, after using the toilet, before preparing food, eating, touching your face, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, visiting a public space (public transportation, markets and places of worship), touching surfaces outside of the home (money, garbage, packages, mails, grocery, bags) is absolutely mandatory in these times of Covid-19, at regular intervals.

The pandemic has reinforced the handwashing practice to boost hygiene and immunity in the process. We must adhere to this to take care of our health and safety.

To harp on the absolute necessity of handwashing, this year’s chosen theme is “Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together”.

