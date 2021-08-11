Global Kinetic Sand Day 2021: Five ASMR Kinetic Sand Accounts To Follow Now

After slime, Kinetic sand has emerged as one of the social media obsessions where users are sharing their satisfying experiences with the product. Kinetic sand is just normal sand which turns into a magical product after it is mixed with silicone oil. With the help of silicone oil, the sand attains a set of unique physical properties and turns into a clingy, wet-like sand. However, the kinetic sand does not dry out and can be easily moulded into different shapes, and is available in different colors.

As several people celebrate World Kinetic Sand day on Wednesday we take a look at some of the social media accounts that bless your feed with soothing ASMR kinetic sand videos.

@sound.sand

If you are looking for some therapeutic sounds of knife cutting down the kinetic sand or the satisfying chopping of a kinetic sand moulded object then this account is for you.

@sand.tagious

With over 1.1 million followers, this Instagram handle promises to provide you some of the best kinetic sand sounds that will soothe your senses. Watch how the plastic knife travels through the smooth surface of kinetic sand only to create a light crunch as it reaches the table top surface.

@say.satisfying

This Instagram handle turns Kinetic sand into food items only to blend and beat it into a smooth uniform layer of the unique element. Watch how colourful macaroons are blended into a glass cup to turn into a vibrant layer of kinetic sand.

@lemmesatisfyy

This is another account on Instagram that features several satisfying videos including that of slime squishing. One of the posts from the account shows how pink and brown kinetic sand is used to create an ice cream sundae cup with a layer of white kinetic sand on top to finish off the complete look.

@sandalicious26

Another Instagram handle dedicated to kinetic sand that proves how chopping colourful sand infused with silicone oil can induce one of the most oddly satisfying feelings.

So, enjoying watching.

