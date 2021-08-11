Global Kinetic Sand Day 2021: History and Significance

It’s one year already since the stretchy, squeezable substance, kinetic sand, got global recognition. Last year, a leading global children’s entertainment company Spin Master Corp. declared August 11 as Global Kinetic Sand Day. The day is marked to celebrate the original sand that children and parents simply love. The day was founded to share the fun and magic of the one-and-only Kinetic Sand which never dries out and gives endless creative possibilities.

To commemorate the occasion, the toy manufacturer teamed up with Hilaria Baldwin, author and co-host of the Mom Brain podcast. She is also a mother or four and undoubtedly kinetic sand aficionado. Spin Master collaborated with Baldwin for a social media takeover to kick off the first-ever global Kinetic Sand Day and share some sandy adventures.

Baldwin said, “As a parent, I love that Kinetic Sand mesmerizes all of my kids in a creative activity with endless ways to play and it doesn’t leave a mess to clean up.” Families were encouraged to visit the official Instagram account to watch Baldwin get creative and grab some of their own Kinetic Sand to mold it, slice it, and squish it themselves and feel the flow through their fingers.

Also read: Global Kinetic Sand Day 2021: Five ASMR Kinetic Sand Accounts To Follow Now

Spin Master led a survey of 2,000 parents with children under 18. 79% of the parents surveyed, said they opted to buy new toys for their children that had additional benefits, including sensory play and creative expression. Spin Master launched two new Kinetic Sand playsets, last fall. The Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz Playset and the Kinetic Kalm Zen Box, inspired by the drop-and-squish play pattern popular on social media.

Kinetic Sand has been the mesmerizing and moldable sand that kids just can’t put down. Originally made to make sand play less messy, Kinetic Sand transformed into the sand that magically sticks together. Building castles, or mixing and slicing rainbows, the special promises captivating experiences.

