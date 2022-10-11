Global Lifestyle Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla on How to Ace Fashion Weeks Like a Pro

Fashion Weeks are an amalgamation of fashion, trends and creativity on the runway. However, there’s a lot more happening beyond the ramp and backstage chaos. With the boom in social media, celebrity influencers and content creators have become the face of new age fashion weeks.

Diipa Büller-Khosla who is globally one the most renowned Indian new-age digital celebrity, is all set to rule the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week runway this season. Diipa will be the muse for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. Even though this is her debut at the fashion week in Mumbai, it isn’t the first time the lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur has taken on the fashion world with elan.

From supporting your favourite designer to why it’s important to stay hydrated, Diipa throws light on things you need to know before making an entrance at a fashion week.

A GOOD PLAN: It’s important to have all your looks prepared beforehand and make sure you have a photographer/videographer ready to capture everything. Also, have a good schedule in plan for all days. STYLE GUIDE: Fashion week outfits are always a fusion of the brand’s identity and your personal style. So, if you are an influencer and you are invited by a brand, the brand will decide on something from their collection, and match it with your personal style. MAKE A STATEMENT: Fashion Weeks are a place where you are allowed to go a little bit louder because you want to make an impact when you attend the shows. For instance, Diipa is a fan of gold jewellery as it stands out in pictures. HAIR AND MAKEUP: While Diipa’s makeup is usually minimal, she likes to play with her hair during fashion weeks. For example, exciting updos, braids etc. DON’T show up for every show because you feel like you must. Go to the shows that you are a fan of, go to shows of brands you really want to support or like the collection. But don’t go to the shows just for the sake of it. STAY HYDRATED: Always carry water in your purse, no matter how big or small the bottle is.

