Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2021: History, Significance and Celebrations

Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2021 will mark the 11th annual observance of the event. The entire week (from October 24 to October 31) is dedicated to the Global Media and Information Literacy Week. Ahead of the crucial international event, here’s a quick look at the details related to Global Media and Information Literacy Week:

Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2021: History

It was in Fez, Morocco, that the first Global Media and Information Literacy Week was held in 2011. The idea of this initiative stemmed from the need of every individual to be equipped with media and information literacy competency so that it can aid proper communication and availability of the right information and mitigate misinformation threats.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2021: Significance and celebrations

On one hand, though one part of the world has easy access to the internet, there is also another section wherein millions of people are devoid of it.

There have been instances of misinformation, political polarisation, contradictory messages that spread fear, confusion, and unrest — like the one we had witnessed during the pandemic with the incorrect information being circulated all over.

Keeping in mind the well-being of the public with the need to empower them with the right information, such an event was conceived. The MIL endeavour is aimed at ensuring and gauging the development achieved towards Media and Information Literacy all around the world.

The objective is to deftly mitigate the challenges encountered with misinformation, and lack of information. Stakeholders review the progress and formulate plans to achieve the desired outcome. Though the initiative has been put into action since 2011, the infodemic witnessed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic makes the significance of such an event all the more relevant.

The host for 2021 Global Media and Information Literacy Week will be South Africa. UNESCO will co-organize the event.

The MIL is celebrated through the organization of various relevant activities or events. Using the power of media and technology, awareness about media literacy is raised. Short webinars and discussions/debates within the youth networks are organized to encourage youth to blog about media and information literacy and intercultural dialogue.

This year’s MIL theme is Media and Information Literacy for the Public Good.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.