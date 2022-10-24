Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

Like every year, Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week 2022 will be observed from October 24 to October 31. UNESCO has announced the theme for this year’s MIL week as “Nurturing trust: A Media and Information Literacy Imperative.” Nigeria will be the hosts this time.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week: History

The first Global Media and Information Literacy Week was held in 2011 in Fez, Morocco. The concept for this initiative arose from the need for each individual to be equipped with media and information literacy abilities so that it assists in proper communication and availability of the right information, as well as to reduce misinformation. Media serves as a source of information, allowing people to connect and make better decisions.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week: Significance

Misinformation, political polarisation, and contradictory messages create confusion and unrest among people. This is why Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week was conceived with the public’s well-being and the need to empower them with the right information in mind. The initiative aims to ensure and assess progress toward Media and Information Literacy around the world. Its goal is to skillfully alleviate the difficulties associated with misinformation and a lack of information.

Global Media and Information Literacy Week: Celebration

Inequalities can be discussed during the MIL week. While many people struggle to obtain information, others have become conditioned to its abundance. Examine the imbalance and determine what you can do to rectify it. Aside from that, we can make people learn about the use of media in both traditional and modern forms. We can teach someone how to use the internet and help them in developing media literacy.

