Glossy Skin and Metallic Eyeshadow: Top Beauty Looks from Paris Fashion Week So Far

Glossy skin was taken to extreme lengths at Anrealage, where the models' complexions practically glittered under the lights of the catwalk. Prismic hair accessories emphasized the phosphorescent approach.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 1, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
(Photo: A model displays a Saint Laurent. creation at paris Fashion Week/ Reuters)
Paris Fashion Week is officially underway, with the early Autumn/Winter 2018 shows serving up striking beauty looks at Christian Dior, Saint Laurent and Anrealage.

Christian Dior

The beauty look at Christian Dior was neat and retro, comprising strong, shiny hair styled into lustrous blowouts, and scrubbed-clean complexions. A dab of lip gloss and a pair of retro tinted specs brought a playful element to the wholesome aesthetic.

Saint Laurent

The cat eye was given a modern upgrade at Saint Laurent, with the addition of a very on-trend silver metallic shadow dabbed at the inner corner of the eye. A dramatic sweep of liquid eyeliner and spiky lashes completed the look.

Koché

Models at Koché sported a grungy ‘eye mask' created using a wash of rusty brown hues that fanned outwards to the temples and cheekbones. A nude lip and sharp cropped hairstyle offered contrast.

Anrealage

Victoria/Tomas

It was back to basics for the beauty look at Victoria/Tomas, where tousled hair and kohl-rimmed eyes implied an insouciant, lived-in glamour.

