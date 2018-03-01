English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Glossy Skin and Metallic Eyeshadow: Top Beauty Looks from Paris Fashion Week So Far
(Photo: A model displays a Saint Laurent. creation at paris Fashion Week/ Reuters)
Paris Fashion Week is officially underway, with the early Autumn/Winter 2018 shows serving up striking beauty looks at Christian Dior, Saint Laurent and Anrealage.
Christian Dior
The beauty look at Christian Dior was neat and retro, comprising strong, shiny hair styled into lustrous blowouts, and scrubbed-clean complexions. A dab of lip gloss and a pair of retro tinted specs brought a playful element to the wholesome aesthetic.
Saint Laurent
The cat eye was given a modern upgrade at Saint Laurent, with the addition of a very on-trend silver metallic shadow dabbed at the inner corner of the eye. A dramatic sweep of liquid eyeliner and spiky lashes completed the look.
Koché
Models at Koché sported a grungy ‘eye mask' created using a wash of rusty brown hues that fanned outwards to the temples and cheekbones. A nude lip and sharp cropped hairstyle offered contrast.
Anrealage
Victoria/Tomas
It was back to basics for the beauty look at Victoria/Tomas, where tousled hair and kohl-rimmed eyes implied an insouciant, lived-in glamour.
