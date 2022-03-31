CHANGE LANGUAGE
Glowing Skin to Eliminating Dark Circles, How Ice Cubes Help You in Summers
1-MIN READ

Glowing Skin to Eliminating Dark Circles, How Ice Cubes Help You in Summers

By applying ice or ice water facial in summer one can get rid of various skin problems.

Lifestyle Desk

Nothing causes more damage to our skin than the scorching heat of the summer months. The application of ice cubes or ice water over the skin is a well-known home remedy for beautiful skin. Ice cubes are beneficial for our skin in summer in various ways. Let’s get to know how it helps our skin:

Heals and prevents acne: Ice has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce and heal acne. It also soothes inflamed skin and minimises the size of pores.

Glowing skin: Ice is the key to glowing skin. The application of ice on the face improves blood circulation and makes the face brighter.

Reduce puffy eyes: Ice has the quality to reduce swelling. Applying ice to the affected areas of the eyes helps them get back in shape.

Diminishes signs of ageing: Nobody wants a wrinkle on their face. Regularly rubbing ice cubes on the skin is a great way to reduce and prevent signs of ageing.

Calms inflammation: If the skin feels itchy or inflamed due to excessive sun exposure rubbing ice on the affected area calms the skin.

Exfoliate skin: Ice is a natural exfoliator that gives instant results. Applying milk with ice cubes on the face helps in clearing all the dead cells, and provides a natural glow to the skin.

Makeup stays longer: In the summer, to keep the makeup on for long hours, ice is the ultimate answer. Applying ice before the makeup hydrates the face for a long time.

By applying ice or ice water facial in summer one can get rid of various skin problems. So what are you waiting for?

first published:March 31, 2022, 13:22 IST