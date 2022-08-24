Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes That Will Leave You Wanting More

Health-conscious people often refrain from eating desserts because food containing sugar becomes an obstacle in their fitness journey. However, there are ample recipes for healthy desserts that are also gluten-free. To make sure that you do not miss out on any delicious and healthy snacks, we have curated a list of recipes for gluten-free desserts. This list includes almond flour chocolate cake, as well as, banana chocolate cake.

Gluten-free almond flour chocolate cake:

Ingredients:

Chocolate

Eggs

Almond flour

Regular flour and almond flour (gluten-free)

Olive oil

Salt and Vanilla

Cocoa powder

Whipped cream

Seasonal fruit

Steps:

To make the yummy dessert, melt the chocolate, olive oil and salt together in a pan. Add sugar, almond flour and regular flour in it and whisk it. Post this, separate the eggs, add the yolk to your batter and whisk again. Followed by this, whip some sugar and cream along with the egg whites till the time it holds peaks. After this, add this to the chocolate mixture. Take a pan and springform it. Then pour the batter into the pan and bake it. Lastly, serve it with some seasonal fruits on it.

Banana chocolate cake:

Ingredients:

Vanilla essence

Gluten-free flour

Almond milk

Erythritol

Olive oil

Ripe bananas

Water

Flax meal

Baking powder

Salt

Cocoa powder

Chocolate chips

To make the cake, preheat the oven, grease the mould and line it with butter paper. Soak the flax seeds in water for about 5 minutes and then add all the ingredients along with flax into a food processor. Choco chips can be added later. Following this, mix it for 2 minutes. Add the choco chips. Once the lined mould has been filled with batter, lightly tap it. Bake for up to 45 minutes after placing it in the oven. After taking it out of the oven, wait 10 minutes before taking the cake out on a plate. Before slicing, let cool for a few hours.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5flwObQW5M

