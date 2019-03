The carnival festivities kicked off in Goa with a colourfully-decorated float parade passing through the state capital on Saturday evening.Carnival processions, symbolic of Goa's colonial Portuguese legacy, are held every year before the holy season of Lent, which begins on March 6 this year.The festival, which involves public celebration in form of long parades of colourful floats, with masqueraded dancers, is led by King Momo, the king of carnival.King Momo is usually a locally-chosen dignitary who is given a symbolic key to the city and formally announces the festivities open.Similar carnival float parades will be organised in other towns in the state in the coming days.