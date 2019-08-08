Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goa To Conduct Structural Audit Of Protected Monuments

Directorate of Archives and Archaeology intends to carry out structural audit of all protected monuments this year.

IANS

Updated:August 8, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Goa To Conduct Structural Audit Of Protected Monuments
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
The Goa government's Directorate of Archives and Archaeology will be conducting a structural audit of all protected monuments in the state, including a study of their vulnerability to fire, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Thursday.

Directorate of Archives and Archaeology intends to carry out structural audit of all protected monuments this year.

Study of vulnerability of monuments from fire mishap, point of view will be covered along with the structural audit," Kavlekar said in a written response to a question by Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.

Kavlekar also told the State Legislative Assembly that there are 51 notified monuments and sites maintained by the Directorate of Archives and Archaeology which includes forts, caves, rock engravings and water tanks.

"Monuments which are in living tradition and owned by other authorities such as temple committees, church committees or mosque committees are given instructions to take care of structures and antiquities from all possible mishap including fire," he added.

