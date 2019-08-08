Goa To Conduct Structural Audit Of Protected Monuments
Directorate of Archives and Archaeology intends to carry out structural audit of all protected monuments this year.
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
The Goa government's Directorate of Archives and Archaeology will be conducting a structural audit of all protected monuments in the state, including a study of their vulnerability to fire, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on Thursday.
Directorate of Archives and Archaeology intends to carry out structural audit of all protected monuments this year.
Study of vulnerability of monuments from fire mishap, point of view will be covered along with the structural audit," Kavlekar said in a written response to a question by Congress MLA Aleixo Lourenco.
Kavlekar also told the State Legislative Assembly that there are 51 notified monuments and sites maintained by the Directorate of Archives and Archaeology which includes forts, caves, rock engravings and water tanks.
"Monuments which are in living tradition and owned by other authorities such as temple committees, church committees or mosque committees are given instructions to take care of structures and antiquities from all possible mishap including fire," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Salman Khan's Dabangg Co-star Thanks Actor for Paying His Medical Bills After Heart Attack
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks