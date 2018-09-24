English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Goa's Serendipity Arts Festival to Hold Curtain Raiser Events in Mumbai
the events on offer are "The Dark Lord" at the Royal Opera House and a symposium on contemporary art in India titled "Common Ground: Location and Memory in Arts Practices" at the Goethe Institute.
Serendipity Arts Festival
Goa's annual Serendipity Arts Festival will be staging two days of events here this week to mark the curtain raiser for its third edition.
Scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday (September 27, 28), the events on offer are "The Dark Lord" at the Royal Opera House and a symposium on contemporary art in India titled "Common Ground: Location and Memory in Arts Practices" at the Goethe Institute.
"We are delighted to announce the 2018 edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival with the curtain raiser performance and contemporary art symposium in Mumbai. Both events further our objectives of showcasing the various facets of the creative disciplines, whilst also fostering cultural growth and energising contemporary practice across India. This is a very small taster of what's to come at the third edition of the Festival, where we'll present almost ninety projects, exhibitions, performances and workshops," Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder of The Serendipity Arts Foundation, said in a statement.
"The Dark Lord" by Rukmini Vijayakumar and The Raadha Kalpa Dance Company will introduce this year's 14 lead curators, representing Visual Arts, Photography, Culinary Arts, Craft, Music, Dance, and Theatre.
The performance, according to the organisers, will combine the dance and theatre experience to depict images of the many seekers of Hindu deity Krishna.
The symposium will be co-chaired by Rahaab Allana, Curator (Photography) and Annapurna Garimella, Curator (Craft) at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018. The keynote address will be delivered by Curator (Visual Arts) Ranjit Hoskote.
The third edition of the festival will take place in Goa from December 15-22.
Serendipity Arts Festival 2018 is delighted to announce our theatre curators Arundhati Nag and Atul Kumar, who are planning a dynamic theatre experience for visitors at SAF this December. Register for free at https://t.co/XIBxxBqACo pic.twitter.com/8TWbibkfAs— SerendipityArtsFest (@FestSerendipity) July 2, 2018
Serendipity Arts Festival is back! Join us in Panaji, Goa in December for this exciting event that brings together performative, visual, and culinary practices from India and beyond.— SerendipityArtsFest (@FestSerendipity) June 26, 2018
Click Here To Register: https://t.co/XIBxxBqACo#Savethedate #SAF2018 pic.twitter.com/mI91Gd0rjd
