1-MIN READ

Going Camping? Pack These Essentials For A Safe Trip

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 17:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Camping is a great way to unwind and come at one with nature. (Representative Image: Instagram)

The perfect season for going out camping is approaching soon and bet you do not want to miss out on it, so pack your bags and don't forget to pack these essential items either.

Camping is one of the best ways to detox from technology and surrender yourself to nature. In India, there are so many destinations one can set their camps at. While camping, there are some essentials that you need to carry in order to be safe.

It’s good to have a checklist so that you don’t miss anything. You can adjust the checklist according to your camping destination.

To ensure you’ve packed all the necessary items needed during camping, check out the below-mentioned points.

Tent: The first and foremost thing you need to carry is a camping tent. It will shield you from the rain, sun, and wind. Purchase a tent that is strong so that it does not get damaged due to climate changes.

Sleeping Bag: With the help of a sleeping bag, you’ll be able to keep yourself warm in cold weather. People who camp in tents sleep on the ground, so, in order to give some rest to your back, carry a sleeping bag with you.

Torch: Carrying a flashlight with extra batteries will assist you during your trip. You’ll be able to use it for various reasons, including your safety, to rescue someone, or use it as a signal for help if needed.

First-Aid Kit: Wherever you go, carrying a first aid kit is important. You never know when you or someone else will be involved in an unfortunate accident. While camping or hiking, many people get hurt. In case of an accident, carrying your own first aid kit will be beneficial till you reach a hospital or see a doctor.

Cooking Utensils: If you’re not staying at a camp center, then carrying your own cooking utensils will be wise. You can’t go hunting for food, so carry cooking utensils like a plate, spoon, pan, stove, and some ready-to-eat food packages.

Umbrella: Carrying an umbrella is a great help during bad weather. The weather can change at any time, so carrying an umbrella for your safety is important.

Sanitizer: Always stay hygienic and especially when you’re camping. Keeping yourself hygienic will prevent you from catching any disease. Depending on the days you stay in the camp, carry bottles of sanitizer and some wet tissues.

Lifestyle Desk

first published:August 08, 2022, 17:07 IST
last updated:August 08, 2022, 17:07 IST