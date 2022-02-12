Going For A Party? Here's How To Look Simple Yet Stylish

Amid Covid-19, people have found comfort in pajamas and t-shirts and they find it tiring to put on a glamorous outfit for an outing. We spend a lot of time looking at the pretty sexy dresses online but end up dropping the idea for the efforts it takes to dress up. Even, at parties, people often cancel plans just because of the idea of spending hours in getting ready. However, now you don’t have to spend hours to look stylish and turn the eyeballs to you at a party. You just need a few fashion tips to ace the simple look with style!

Black dress never fails

One essential item you need in your wardrobe is a black dress. The aura of a black dress has never failed to impress. To give it a chic look, wear high heels and to carry a comfortable trendy look, you can wear white shoes. Having nude lipstick and tint on cheeks with hoop earrings to complete the look perfectly. You can take inspiration from Ananya Pandey to ace a simple black dress in style.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLI86yVAcaF/

Co-ord sets

One outfit which is here to last is co-ords. The matching top and skirt give you an elegant and rich look and you don’t have to put your brain to decide the top and bottom separately. Pair a co-ord set with contrasting heels and a small piece. Keep your hair open and you are ready for the party. You can get a bodycon co-ord set like Suhana Khan’s.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLXGlIinMRn/

Shimmery top with denims

A super easy look that will leave everyone in awe is pairing a shimmery top with denims. Take your favourite denim and wear a sparkling top with it. The look is perfect for a party night or if you are going to a club. You can opt for a top like Sonakshi Sinha’s.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsE2mrILnx/

Indo-western look

Be it a day party or a night one, one look which can never go out of style is the Indo-western look. You can show off your Indian beauty by pairing an Indian skirt with a silk shirt. Wear oxidized jewellery to complete the look. You are good to go. Take a look at Vidya Balan’s classy indo-western look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY9HLwAlqG9/

Classy Jumpsuit

The biggest dilemma is to match the top and bottom. Not everyone is comfortable wearing a dress to a party, so jumpsuits are here to save energy and time. Have a sexy plain yet shiny jumpsuit in your wardrobe. Shilpa Shetty is here to inspire you to look perfect in a jumpsuit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsdOfkL8L7/

