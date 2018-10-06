English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Going, Going, Gone', Says Banksy as His Artwork Shreds Itself in London
"Girl With Balloon", one of Banksy's most widely recognised works was sold at the auction, which suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame.
Image: @bansky/instagrm
A stencil spray painting by secretive artist Banksy shredded itself after it was sold in Sotheby's auction house here for more than 1 million pounds.
"Girl With Balloon", one of Banksy's most widely recognised works, shows a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon and was the final work sold at the auction on Friday night, the BBC reported.
However, in a twist to be expected from street art's most subversive character, the canvas suddenly passed through a shredder installed in the frame.
Posting a picture of the moment on Instagram, Banksy wrote: "Going, going, gone..."
"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's senior director and head of contemporary art in Europe.
Banksy is a Bristol-born artist whose true identity, despite rampant speculation, has never been officially revealed.
He came to prominence through a series of graffiti pieces that appeared on buildings across the country, marked by deeply satirical undertones.
Friday's self-destruction was the latest in a long history of anti-establishment statements by the street artist.
"Girl With Balloon" originally appeared on a wall in Great Eastern Street, London.
In 2017 it was voted the nation's favourite artwork. The gallery version featured spray paint and acrylic on canvas, mounted on a board.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
