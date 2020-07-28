Golden Globes 2021 Dates Announced, to Be Hosted By Tina Fey And Amy Poehler
The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be held on February 28, 2021. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also confirmed key voting dates for the event.
credits - Golden Globes Instagram
The 78th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be held in February 28, 2021. It is not clear yet if the show will be held before a live audience or remotely online.
Announcing the time table for the 2021 Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association also confirmed key voting dates. The gala has been pushed back almost two months from its annual early January date owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic, reports variety.com.
The release calendar for films in contention at the Golden Globes this time will be over a span of 14 months, from January 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021. The Oscars, currently pushed to April 25, 2021, will also include films that open in January and February for the upcoming awards season.
As most films released this year weren't able to hit the theatres, the awards jury will allow streaming movies, provided they were intended for a theatrical release, to be for consideration.
Live TV
- Agra
- Ahmedabad
- Bangalore
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Dehradun
- Faridabad
- Ghaziabad
- Gulbarga
- Guntur
- Gurgaon
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Indore
- Jabalpur
- Jaipur
- Jamshedpur
- Jodhpur
- Kanpur
- Kolkata
- Kota
- Kozhikode
- Lucknow
- Ludhiana
- Madurai
- Mumbai
- Mysore
- Nagpur
- Noida
- Patna
- Pune
- Raipur
- Ranchi
- Shimla
- Surat
- Thrissur
- Trichy
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Udaipur
- Vadodara
- Visakhapatnam
- Warangal
- Andhra
- Assam
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Haryana
- Himachal
- Jammu
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Madhya
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil
- Telangana
- Uttar
- Uttarakhand
- West
- FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
- Petrol ₹ 80.81/L + 0.05
- Diesel ₹ 73.54/L + 0.05
Recommended For You
- Stuart Broad Has 'Good Chance' of Achieving 700 Test Wickets: Shane Warne
- Amitabh Bachchan to Troll Saying 'Hope You Die With Covid': 'Thok Do S**** Ko'
- Stuart Broad Moves to Third Spot in Test Bowlers' Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips to Eight
- Tech Antitrust Hearing: Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Talk About App Store, iPhone, Privacy & More
- Set Up Microsoft Family Safety App For Your Family: This Is What It Does On Android And iPhone