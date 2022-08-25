Golden Temple to Hall Bazar, 5 Places to Visit in Amritsar

Amritsar is known as the second largest city in the Indian state of Punjab and is considered one of the country’s most deeply spiritual places. The visit to the famous Golden Temple is the main attraction for many but apart from that, there are a lot of other things to explore, making Amritsar the favourite city for so many of us. Apart from the wonderful places to visit in Amritsar, the food and hospitality of the people will make the journey forever memorable.

So today we are going to share the amazing places which you can explore in Amritsar.

Golden Temple: The main reason many travel to Amritsar is the Golden Temple, a two-story structure covered with real gold and surrounded by a 5.1-meter-deep manmade lake. This is not just a tourist site but also a legendary religious shrine and one of the most sacred places for Sikhs. The Golden Temple is situated right in the middle of Amritsar.

Jallianwala Bagh: Jallianwala Bagh is very close to the Golden Temple. This is a sign of immortal revolutionaries. This place will remind you of one of the saddest events in the history of our independence movement. You can still see the bullet holes in the walls that the victims hid behind in an attempt to dodge the gunfire.

Wagah Border: The Wagah border is located at a distance of 28 km from Amritsar. It is the dream of every Indian to once witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony at the border. You can see the parade here with your family. The curious border-closing ceremony takes place at sunset every afternoon and it takes just 45 minutes but the entire event can give you enough memories for hours of storytelling back at home.

Shri Durgiana Mandir: Durgiana Temple is a temple of peace, spirituality, and fame. It is made of half gold and half marble the domed structure of this temple looks quite similar to the Golden Temple. There is also a beautiful lake inside it. Tourists visit this place to pay tribute to the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

Hall Bazar: You can go to Hall Bazar to shop in Amritsar. It’s a go-to place for every tourist and is located in the heart of the middle of the city between the Golden Temple and the Partition Museum. Here you can find an amazing jewellery collection, books, electronic items, handicrafts, and ready-made clothes at great prices.

