News18 » Lifestyle
Good Books Are My Zone, Says Actress Sriti Jha

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Sriti Jha said that during this crazy period of lockdown, I am making the most of my time and reading a lot of novels at home.

Actress Sriti Jha says she is making the most of her free time due to the lockdown by reading a lot of novels at home.

"While I am not shooting for Kumkum Bhagya due to the COVID-19 lockdown, I am making the most of my time and reading a lot of novels at home. Good books are my zone, so I am enjoying it! I've completed reading several books and I am currently reading 'The Rules of Contagion' by Adam Kucharski," Sriti said.

The actress, who is seen as Pragya in the Zee TV show, continued: "During this crazy period of lockdown, if you like reading books, you should definitely read 'The Passage', 'The Twelve and The City of Mirror' by Justin Crown."

"They are really emotional and pacy and interesting to read. I'd also recommend 'Home Fire' by Kamila Shamsie as well as it is one of my all-time favourites and so is 'The Only Story' by Julian Barnes and 'All the Bright Places' by Jennifer Niven. In fact, the last one will surely make you weep. However, if you are new to reading books, you can either read 'Nine Stories' or 'The Catcher' in the Rye by J.D. Salinger. They are simple to read and you will surely connect with them too. Well, that was my list of recommendations for you all. Happy Reading, Happy Quarantine."

