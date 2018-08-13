English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Good Earth to Debut at LFW 2018 with First Couture Collection
At the show, the audience will have an experience of being immersed in the history, nuances and creation of gold and silver embellishments in the form of Gota, said a statement.
Image for representation purpose (AP)
Loading...
Since the inception of its clothing line Sustain, Good Earth is all set to make its debut at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2018 after a decade with the launch of its couture collection titled "The Miniaturist".
At the show, the audience will have an experience of being immersed in the history, nuances and creation of gold and silver embellishments in the form of Gota, said a statement.
Like a master miniaturist creates a world of wonder through the finest delicate strokes of his brush, designer Namrata Rathi has created the most exquisite patterns in minute detail that can best be appreciated when seen up close, just as with miniatures.
A priceless tradition, fine Gota work needs to be sustained through sensitive design intervention and presented to a discerning audience. Good Earth showcases this amazing craft legacy that is dying out due to a lack of understanding and patronage.
Each item of clothing carries the combined imagination of the designer and the artisans who have, in partnership, created works of art, reminiscent of wedding wardrobes of a century ago.
The artisans were excited to be challenged to work on intricate patterns that required their skills and unique knowledge with no pressure of volume work.
The collection epitomizes slow fashion and is limited to just 27 ensembles that have been created over time where each piece is original and unique.
Also Watch
At the show, the audience will have an experience of being immersed in the history, nuances and creation of gold and silver embellishments in the form of Gota, said a statement.
Like a master miniaturist creates a world of wonder through the finest delicate strokes of his brush, designer Namrata Rathi has created the most exquisite patterns in minute detail that can best be appreciated when seen up close, just as with miniatures.
A priceless tradition, fine Gota work needs to be sustained through sensitive design intervention and presented to a discerning audience. Good Earth showcases this amazing craft legacy that is dying out due to a lack of understanding and patronage.
Each item of clothing carries the combined imagination of the designer and the artisans who have, in partnership, created works of art, reminiscent of wedding wardrobes of a century ago.
The artisans were excited to be challenged to work on intricate patterns that required their skills and unique knowledge with no pressure of volume work.
The collection epitomizes slow fashion and is limited to just 27 ensembles that have been created over time where each piece is original and unique.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Opts Out of AIB's Political Satire Gormint Due to 'Ongoing' Physical Condition
- Sui Dhaaga Trailer: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan Will Take You on a Journey of a Lifetime
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Hope Floats Amidst The Oh So Familiar Chaos as Asian Games Near
- Sachin Tendulkar Owned Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale, You Can Buy it for Rs 21 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...