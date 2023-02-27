Fig, or anjeer, is a kind of small fruit that is eaten both fresh and dry. It is mostly grown across the Mediterranean Coast, West Asia and the Indian subcontinent, the fruit is enjoyed across the world. Figs are packed with nutrients like fibre, folate, zinc, niacin, magnesium, iron, and riboflavin. With so many nutrients, figs can be a great alternative for a healthy sweet snack. The fresh fig is also a great low-calorie snack as a single small fig only contains around 30-40 calories. As a result, it is often a part of weight loss or low-calorie diets.

Consuming figs can have potential benefits for several areas of health like digestive health. Figs are also thought to help with heart health as well as to help manage blood sugar levels.

Reduces blood sugar

Studies have shown that consuming figs may help in controlling blood sugar levels. The fruit is also moderately high in fibre, which can help slow down digestion in the intestine. With nutrients getting slower in the body, the chances of a blood sugar level spike are reduced. However, figs, especially dried figs, are high in sugar and thus should be consumed in small quantities.

Makes heart healthy

Many different types of antioxidants are found in figs. It has been found in studies that figs can greatly reduce triglyceride levels in the blood. It also contains water soluble-fibre pectin which dissolves the cholesterol accumulated in the blood. In addition, the fruit is rich in antioxidants and potassium, which can help to regulate blood pressure. Figs may also prevent the blockage of arteries and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Strengthens digestive system

The fibre found in figs can improve and help the body’s digestive system. The fruit is a known home remedy for helping with stomach aches. Figs can also act as a prebiotic, helping the stomach and gut biome and improving digestion.

Strong bones and muscles

Consuming figs may help strengthen the bones and muscles. Minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus are found in the fruit. These micronutrients improve bone health, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

