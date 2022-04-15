Good Friday 2022: Ever Wondered What Happened Between Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday?

Good Friday will be celebrated today on April 15 and the Sunday that follows celebrates the festival of Easter. According to the Bible, it was on Good Friday that Jesus Christ was crucified, and two days later on Sunday, Jesus was resurrected. So what happens in the three days from Good Friday to Easter Sunday? Let us take a look at what history has to say.

What happened between Good Friday and Easter?

Followers of Christainity’s holy book, Bible, believe that Jesus was crucified at Calvary on Good Friday by the Romans. The execution of Jesus happened after he was betrayed by his own follower, Judas. It is believed that Jesus sacrificed himself to save mankind from sin. According to religious scriptures, following the crucifixion, Jesus’ body was taken from the cross and placed in a tomb guarded by Roman soldiers.

Events of Holy Saturday

According to National Catholic Reporter, Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and most mainline Protestant churches say that Jesus descended to the realm of the dead on Holy Saturday to save righteous souls, such as the Hebrew patriarchs, who passed away before his execution.

According to the report, the catechism of the Catholic church describes Jesus’ descent to the realm of the dead as his last phase of messianic mission. During his descent, Jesus opened heaven’s gates for those who had gone before him. An ancient preaching of this incident included in the Catholic readings for Holy Saturday mentions that a great silence stilled the planet while Jesus searched for Adam who happens to be Christianity’s “first father, as for a lost sheep.”

