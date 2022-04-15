Good Friday 2022: Why it is Called Good Friday, and What are the Holy Hours?

The day on which Jesus Christ was crucified is known and observed as Good Friday. Good Friday is on April 15 this year. Good Friday marks a day of sorrow and mourning by the members of the Christian community. In Germany, Good Friday is known as “Karfreitag", which translates to “sorrowful Friday". Similarly, in Spain, the day is observed as Viernes Santo or ‘Holy or Sacred Friday’. Crucifixion of Jesus Christ was the turning point in the history of Christianity. Penance and fasting are observed by the Christians who also attend the mass.

According to the Gospel, Jesus Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples, named Judas Iscariot. Christ was found guilty of proclaiming himself as the King of Jews and after being betrayed by Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ was arrested, tortured mercilessly and was later crucified. It is believed that Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the people, and therefore, the day is also observed in remembrance of the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made.

Christmas and Easter, which are the other two important festivals of Christanity have acquired a lot of secular traditions and practices, but given the intense religious connotations attached with Good Friday, secular customs and practices were not inhabited to be observed on this day.

Good Friday is observed across the world, with the largest being observations held in the Vatican City, where the Pope recites the way of the cross for Catholics who flock to witness the celebrations from across the world. The recitation happens outside the . A massive cross with torches is also burnt in the sky while the believers hold their candles.

Good Friday Holy Time

Many people cover the churches, cross with a black cloth and recite hymns in the Church. It is believed that the holy time for Good Friday is between noon and 3 pm. During this time, people fast and offer their prayers. It is also believed that Christ was crucified post 3 pm and therefore it marks the onset of bad time or bad luck.

