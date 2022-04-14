Good Friday 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

GOOD FRIDAY 2022: WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Good Friday is of immense importance for the believers of Christianity. It is the last Friday before Easter Sunday, or the day when Jesus Christ was crucified. It is a day marked with penance, sadness and sacrifice. Although the exact date remains to be debatable, popular belief observes Good Friday on Passover Seder, which is a feast that marks the beginning of a Jewish festival. So the day is observed in between March 20 to April 23, the first and last possible days for Passover. Easter is celebrated two days later. This year Good Friday will be held on April 15.

People use the occasion to wish each other strength and happiness. Here are some of the popular wishes used:

1. Good Friday is beautiful because it reminds us that we matter to the great Lord. Have a divine Good Friday!

2. May all of us be blessed with the goodness of Good Friday on this auspicious day and always.

Advertisement

3. May God turn this Good Friday into a blissful beginning of your life

4. May God fill your life with goodness on this holy day. Happy Good Friday

5. Jesus Christ bore all in silence because he accepted us in him. I hope we can return the same to him.

6. He hung, bled and died proving his love for us. Nothing can beat his sacrifice for humankind. I hope we can hold the faith he deserves. Good Friday.

Here are some quotes popularly associated with Good Friday and crucifixion:

1. Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

2. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son. – John 3:16

3. For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day. – Mark 9:31

4. Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee. For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. – Isaiah 60:1-2

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.