Good Friday 2023: Quotes and Teachings of Jesus Christ to Remember This Holy Friday

GOOD FRIDAY 2023: Good Friday is observed on the Friday before Easter and is commemorated as the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified. This year it will be observed on April 7. Good Friday has been observed as a day of mourning and a sorrowful day in the history of Christianity. Penance and fasting are some of the common observances on the occasion of Good Friday. In Germany, Good Friday is known as “Karfreitag", which literally translates to “sorrowful Friday".

Unlike Christmas and Easter, which have acquired a lot of secular traditions, Good Friday did not lead to an overlay of customs and practices which were secular in nature because of the intense religious connotation of this day. The Gospel states that Jesus Christ was found guilty of proclaiming himself as the King of Jews.

Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, which led to the arrest of Jesus Christ, followed by merciless torture and finally his crucifixion. The day is also observed to remember the sacrifices which Jesus Christ made for the people.

On the occasion of Good Friday, here are some of the teachings and quotes of Jesus Christ:

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy. So I say to you, Ask and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you. May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope. Do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble. Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. Do to others what you would like them to do to you.

