Good Governance Day 2021: Here's How Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary is Celebrated on December 25

Good Governance Day 2021: Aiming at creating awareness about accountability in government among the citizens of the country, every year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, December 25 is observed as the Good Governance Day.

The day was first celebrated in 2014 when Vajpayee along with Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya were conferred with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, posthumously. Following the award ceremony, the Government of India marked the day to be observed as the Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee is considered as embodiment of good governance who once said that “India is not a piece of land but a living entity.”­­ He always emphasized that India needed good governance which works by the rules of democracy, rather than a strong government.

Showcasing his sheer ability to govern, Vajpayee is also credited for making India a nuclear power when back in 1998 India conducted three nuclear tests in Pokhran even when it soured its relations with America. Thus, the day is celebrated to remind the government that it must be transparent, unbiased, and oriented towards development.

According to the United Nations, there are eight characteristics which indicate a good governance of a country. Good governance should be participatory, accountable, responsive, efficient, inclusive, equitable, consensus oriented and must follow the rule of law. Good governance is also expected to minimize corruption and take the voices of vulnerable communities and minorities into account.

Stepping up its efforts to spread awareness about good governance, the Indian government has decided to celebrate it for a whole week this year from December 20 to December 25. The theme for this year is ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’, and the day will be observed as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In sync with the theme of the week, the government has aimed to run campaigns for the redressal of public grievance and improvement in service delivery covering all States, UTs and districts of India.

