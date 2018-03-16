English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Good Hand Grip Strength Linked To Healthy Heart
Good news for people with better hand grip strength!
(Image: AP)
People with better hand grip strength may be at a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and are likely to have better heart functioning, say researchers.
Hand grip strength, often used as a measure of muscular strength, has also been associated with calculating the cardiovascular risk and mortality.
The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that people with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood per heartbeat despite having a lower heart mass.
This functioning further indicated that the heart is suffering less from a condition called remodelling -- reshaping of the heart muscle -- occurring in response to stressors such as high blood pressure or a heart attack.
Less remodelling is known to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events.
"Our study of over 4,600 people shows that better hand grip strength is associated with having a healthier heart structure and function," said Steffen Petersen, Professor at the Queen Mary University in Britain.
"Handgrip strength is an inexpensive, reproducible and easy to implement the measure, and could become an important method for identifying those at a high risk of heart disease and preventing major life-changing events, such as heart attacks," the researcher suggested.
To reach this conclusion, the researchers analysed cardiovascular magnetic resonance images and data on handgrip strength from 5,065 participants.
They then constructed a statistical model that accounted for potential factors that could impact the data such as baseline demographics, cardiac risk factors, drivers of muscle mass, and physical activity level.
Also Watch
Hand grip strength, often used as a measure of muscular strength, has also been associated with calculating the cardiovascular risk and mortality.
The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that people with stronger hand grips were often pumping more blood per heartbeat despite having a lower heart mass.
This functioning further indicated that the heart is suffering less from a condition called remodelling -- reshaping of the heart muscle -- occurring in response to stressors such as high blood pressure or a heart attack.
Less remodelling is known to reduce the risk for cardiovascular events.
"Our study of over 4,600 people shows that better hand grip strength is associated with having a healthier heart structure and function," said Steffen Petersen, Professor at the Queen Mary University in Britain.
"Handgrip strength is an inexpensive, reproducible and easy to implement the measure, and could become an important method for identifying those at a high risk of heart disease and preventing major life-changing events, such as heart attacks," the researcher suggested.
To reach this conclusion, the researchers analysed cardiovascular magnetic resonance images and data on handgrip strength from 5,065 participants.
They then constructed a statistical model that accounted for potential factors that could impact the data such as baseline demographics, cardiac risk factors, drivers of muscle mass, and physical activity level.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Big Achievement for All of Us: Kartik Aaryan On Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety Success