Goodbye Drogo: Game of Thrones Star Jason Momoa Shaves His Beard to Raise Awareness for a Cause
Jason Mamoa filmed himself ditching his thick facial hair for the first time since 2012, after growing the beard to play a number of on-screen roles like Aquaman and Khal Drogo.
"Goodbye Drogo, Aquaman, Declan, (and) Baba," he captioned the clip, referencing his respective characters from "Game of Thrones", the DC Comics blockbuster, and TV series "Frontier" and "See". "I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change."
Reflecting on his new appearance, which revealed his chiseled jawline, he quipped: "Looks pretty good!"
The grooming video was uploaded on YouTube as part of Momoa's collaboration with officials at the Ball Corporation to promote a new line of canned water, which is made of "100 per cent recyclable" aluminum.
Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry
The aim of the shoot was to encourage fans to make a major change in their lives and become more environmentally friendly.
"I just want to do this to bring awareness because plastics are killing our planet and I think we have a solution. I don't want to b**ch about it (but) there's only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet - as long as we recycle - and that's aluminum."
"About 75 per cent of all aluminum that's ever been used is still in use today. And it's 100 per cent recyclable. You drink the can and in about 60 days, it'll be back. One hundred per cent. Infinitely recyclable," he said.
Momoa said he has been working on the passion project for the last two months, so he can set an example to friends, fans and family and do his part to clean up the oceans, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"It's just water but I feel good about it. I know I'm going to recycle this and I know that we can recycle it. So please, please. There's a change coming. Aluminum. We got to get rid of these plastic water bottles.
"Aquaman's trying to do the best he can. For your kids, for my kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans, clean up the land," the actor added.
