English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Assistant to Read Stories to Your Baby
Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
There is good news for parents. If you are not particularly good at reading bedtime stories to your kids, just ask the Google Assistant on your phone to do so and you will be able to hear the famous tales from the Panchtantra or other books.
Whether you have an Android or an iOS phone, every time you say "Hey Google, tell me a story", the Assistant tells you a tale. If you hear the "Truth Will Never Die" one day, it could be "Don't be Greedy" next time, or "Don't Trust Anybody" at some other time.
Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.
"You'll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books for Android or iOS installed to listen to all of these great stories," Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post.
"Whether you're on the way to school drop-off or waiting for soccer practice to start, you can hear stories like 'Let's Be Firefighters!' (Blaze and the Monster Machines), 'Robot Rampage' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and more," Liu added.
The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home, TechCrunch reported.
Whether you have an Android or an iOS phone, every time you say "Hey Google, tell me a story", the Assistant tells you a tale. If you hear the "Truth Will Never Die" one day, it could be "Don't be Greedy" next time, or "Don't Trust Anybody" at some other time.
Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.
"You'll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books for Android or iOS installed to listen to all of these great stories," Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post.
"Whether you're on the way to school drop-off or waiting for soccer practice to start, you can hear stories like 'Let's Be Firefighters!' (Blaze and the Monster Machines), 'Robot Rampage' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and more," Liu added.
The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home, TechCrunch reported.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyoncé Teases Adidas Collaboration in the Most Stylish Way & Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Mystery Over Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes Armored Limousines, Daimler Says No Deal with North Korea
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results