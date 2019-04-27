Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Google Assistant to Read Stories to Your Baby

Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Assistant to Read Stories to Your Baby
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
There is good news for parents. If you are not particularly good at reading bedtime stories to your kids, just ask the Google Assistant on your phone to do so and you will be able to hear the famous tales from the Panchtantra or other books.

Whether you have an Android or an iOS phone, every time you say "Hey Google, tell me a story", the Assistant tells you a tale. If you hear the "Truth Will Never Die" one day, it could be "Don't be Greedy" next time, or "Don't Trust Anybody" at some other time.

Google introduced the "Tell Me a Story" feature in English in India, Australia, Britain and the US on Thursday.

"You'll need to have the latest version of Google Play Books for Android or iOS installed to listen to all of these great stories," Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post.

"Whether you're on the way to school drop-off or waiting for soccer practice to start, you can hear stories like 'Let's Be Firefighters!' (Blaze and the Monster Machines), 'Robot Rampage' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and more," Liu added.

The feature was first introduced in 2018, however, it was only made available on Google Home, TechCrunch reported.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram