Google Doodle Celebrates 93rd Birth Anniversary of Legendary Actor Sivaji Ganesan

Google is celebrating the 93rd birthday of Sivaji Ganesan, one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time, with a Doodle. Friday’s Google Doodle is illustrated by Bengaluru-based guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi.

On this day in 1928, Sivaji Ganesan was born as Ganesamoorthy in Villupuram, in Tamil Nadu. At a young age of 7, he left home and joined a theater group, where he started playing child and female roles then lead roles. In December 1945, Ganesan made a name for himself–literally–with his theatrical portrayal of 17th-century Indian King Shivaji. This regal stage name stuck and Ganesan carried the crown as “Sivaji” as he conquered the world of acting.

Read: Sivaji Ganesan Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Fact About the ‘Marlon Brando of Indian Cinema’

He made his on-screen debut in the 1952 film “Parasakthi,” the first of his over 300 films spanning a nearly five-decade cinematic career. Renowned for his expressive voice and diverse performances in Tamil-language cinema, Ganesan quickly ascended to international fame.

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

His best-known blockbusters include the trendsetting 1961 film “Pasamalar,” an emotional, family story considered one of Tamil cinema’s crowning achievements, and the 1964 film “Navarthri,” Ganesan’s 100th film in which he portrayed a record-breaking, nine different roles.

In 1960, Ganesan made history as the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for his historical movie “Veerapandiya Kattabomman,” one of his biggest blockbusters with people remembering the dialogues from the movie even today. Other distinguished accolades came near the end of his career.

RECIPIENT OF DADASAHEB PHALKE AWARD IN 1997

In 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour. The Indian government in 1997 honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award which is India’s highest award in the field of cinema. Today, his legacy is carried on for international audiences through the performances of the many contemporary Indian acting greats who cite Ganesan as a major inspiration.

Sharing her thought about the Doodle in the Google page, guest artist Noopur Choksi says: “Sivaji Ganesan is an iconic figure in Tamil and Indian cinema. This Doodle gave me an opportunity to take a deep dive into the beautiful worlds he created through his many roles. Although I did not grow up watching his movies, I’ve been exploring and appreciating some South Indian cinema since moving to Bangalore, so this came in as a beautiful coincidence. It was an absolute honour to be able to pay a small tribute to him through my work.”

On being asked about her first thoughts when she was approached about working on this Doodle, she said: “I’d always dreamt of being able to create a Google Doodle someday, so I was really excited and honored when I was approached for this. I was also slightly overwhelmed soon after because Sivaji Ganesan has such an incredible legacy of work that spans across decades and is so universally loved and admired. There was so much material to draw inspiration from! I really wanted to create something that encapsulated his essence and charisma and portrayed him in a way that did justice to his immense talent.”

About her inspiration for this Doodle, she said: “Sivaji Ganesan was known for his versatility and the variety of roles he portrayed on screen. I loved seeing the evolution of his looks across movies and all the eccentric facial hair he sported through the years. You can tell that he loved immersing himself into the narrative of the characters he portrayed on screen, so I really wanted to represent his artistic range through the Doodle. I also drew inspiration from vintage Indian film posters for the treatment and typography. I was inspired by the nostalgia and the timelessness of his work, and my aim was to visualize that complex celebratory emotion in the best possible way.”

When asked what message she hope people take away from Doodle, Choksi said: “I hope that people are able to feel his infectious vibrant energy and all the joy, passion, and pride that he took in his work when they see the Doodle. Sivaji Ganesan continues to inspire and live through his work so I hope it encourages more people to chase their dreams and express themselves creatively, freely, and with conviction.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.