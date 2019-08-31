Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary

Acclaimed Punjabi author Amrita Pritam was awarded her own doodle by Google on the occasion of her 100th birth anniversary, which falls today. The Google doodle dedicated to Pritam is a reference to her autobiography Kala Gulab, which revealed many details of her personal life that acted as catalyst to help women speak more openly about their experiences with love and marriage, reported ndtv.com.

She is the first woman recipient of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award (1956) for her poem "Sunehary". She also won the Jnanpith Award (1981) and the Padma Vibhushan (2004), a year before she breathed her last on October 31, 2005.

In Bollywood, Pritam's novel Pinjar was adapted into 2003 period drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Pinjar featured Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanjay Suri in lead roles. Besides critical acclaim, the film also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

ndtv.com further reported that Pritam lived in Pakistan after the partition. Though she was known for her mastery of the Punjabi language, Amrita Pritam also wrote many works in Hindi and Urdu. She also worked for All-India Radio and edited the literary journal Nagmani.

In 1986, Pritam was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Pritam gave all her life to literature but when her partner and famous painter Imroz -- the muse of many of her poems -- wrote about Pritam during her last years, she had stopped both reading and writing.

(With inputs from IANS)

