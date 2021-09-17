Google Doodle Honours Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura; Here's Why Green Tea is Good for You

Google on Friday celebrated 133rd birth anniversary of Michiyo Tsujimura, Japanese educator and biochemist whose research focused on the components of green tea, with a Doodle. Tsujimura was the first woman in Japan to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture. Thanks to Tsujimura, and her groundbreaking research into the nutritional benefits of green tea, science today has the answer why green tea tastes so bitter when steeped for too long.

Green tea, often touted as the ‘antioxidant elixir’, is one of the healthiest drinks one can think of. Since centuries, green tea has been held in high esteem for its medicinal properties. It cushions us from many chronic ailments owing to its anti-viral, anti-bacterial properties; its ability to prevent cell damage, delay ageing, and endless other beneficial properties.

Brimming with healthy bioactive compounds green tea is an excellent hydrating drink. A look at its benefits:

Averts cancer risks

Polyphenols present in green tea aid in killing the cancerous cells and prevent their growth. Subsequently, due to the powerful anti-carcinogenic properties, its consumption reduces chances of cancer in bladder, colorectal, lung, prostate, breast, skin, stomach, ovary.

Mood booster

Green tea possesses L-theanine which enhances levels of serotonin (happy hormone) and dopamine. As a result, it helps to relax the mind, make one feel calm, and also promote alertness. It is a stress reliever and concentration booster at the same time. It reduces the risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Supports weight loss

Studies have revealed that replacing a soda with 1-2 cups of green tea everyday, will save 50,000 calories annually. Now that’s a whole lot of calories you dodged on your way to weight loss, if you opt for this healthy beverage instead of colas. Moreover, the benefit of enhanced metabolism on green tea consumption, is an additional bonus that helps burn the fat away.

Diabetic-friendly

Consumption of green tea has been found to reduce risk of diabetes by 42%. Catechins’ presence in it, decreases blood pressure, keeps blood sugar level in control, reduces chances of congestive heart failure.

Beauty enhancer

Green tea is a potent detoxifier. Rich in catechins (antioxidants), anti-aging, anti-inflammatory substances, it aids in binding metallic substances, toxins in the body and cleanses the blood. It is also extremely alkalizing, balances pH levels in the body. So with flushed out toxins, purified the blood, you get amazing, radiant skin due, all thanks to this beautiful beverage. Also, it prevents tooth decay, microbe overgrowth in the mouth and freshens the breath,

If you are really craving for a drink, then why not opt for the one which is healthy and satisfying- the green tea.

