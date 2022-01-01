Google Doodle Welcomes New Year 2022 with an Animated Candy

NEW YEAR 2022 GOOGLE DOODLE: Google stepped in to New Year with an animated New Year Eve’s Doodle candy with 2021 on it, breaking into halves and 2022 popping out of it. Once you click on the colourful ‘Google’, it will take you to another page that has the message of ‘New Year’s Day’ with confetti all over your screen. The Google Doodle page has a wish: “And just like that, 2022 is here—Happy New Year’s Day!”.

Countries around the world welcomed New Year 2022 in a muted way due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the first day of year started on a grim note in India with at least 12 people dying, and several injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year’s Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite the fact that 2021 too brought many misfortunes to many people, it was nevertheless a noteworthy year. Let us put our sorrows and griefs behind and embrace 2022 with love and gladness.

A New Year is a momentous occasion: it is a time to reflect on our gratitude for the past and our hopes for the future. It’s a chance to embrace a new beginning and rekindle our desire to achieve objectives and aspirations.

Wishing people on the occaion of New Year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters.”

