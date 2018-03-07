English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google India Launches #HerStoryOurStory Campaign
Celebrating women who are overcoming barriers and succeeding!
Representative image. (REUTERS)
Aiming to celebrate women's voices and uncover their inspiring stories of trials, hope and success in everyday life, Google India on Tuesday launched #HerStoryOurStory campaign ahead of International Women's Day.
As part of the campaign, Google will be sharing woman hero stories through online videos, putting the spotlight on women who have not just fought societal, cultural and economic barriers to achieve their dreams but are also redefining women's role in the society and business through technology.
The campaign will showcase stories of trials, hope and success of women across India.
"Many studies show that one of the major barriers that prevent women in India from growing is the lack of relatable and realistic role models from a similar background.
"We are committed to empowering women, across both urban and rural India, by investing in providing access to tools and skill sets required to grow and succeed," Sapna Chadha, Director Marketing (SEA and India) Google, said in a statement.
"On International Women's Day, we want to bring forward stories and voices of women who are not just transforming their lives but also their communities along the way. We are celebrating the success of women from all walks of life -- who can inspire many more women to follow their dreams," Chadha said.
Women, both in urban and rural India, who are overcoming barriers and succeeding, can post their inspiring stories across social platforms using #HerStoryOurStory, the statement said.
Also Watch
As part of the campaign, Google will be sharing woman hero stories through online videos, putting the spotlight on women who have not just fought societal, cultural and economic barriers to achieve their dreams but are also redefining women's role in the society and business through technology.
The campaign will showcase stories of trials, hope and success of women across India.
"Many studies show that one of the major barriers that prevent women in India from growing is the lack of relatable and realistic role models from a similar background.
"We are committed to empowering women, across both urban and rural India, by investing in providing access to tools and skill sets required to grow and succeed," Sapna Chadha, Director Marketing (SEA and India) Google, said in a statement.
"On International Women's Day, we want to bring forward stories and voices of women who are not just transforming their lives but also their communities along the way. We are celebrating the success of women from all walks of life -- who can inspire many more women to follow their dreams," Chadha said.
Women, both in urban and rural India, who are overcoming barriers and succeeding, can post their inspiring stories across social platforms using #HerStoryOurStory, the statement said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
- Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Mother Sridevi, Celebrates Birthday at Old Age Home
- Women Farmers Sow Hard Work, But Are Reaping Hardships
- Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Extends Another Unwanted Record
- Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor Writes A Heartwarming Note To Late Sridevi’s Daughter