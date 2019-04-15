Gordon Ramsay Hits Back at Asian Food Critic Over Cultural Inappropriation Row

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay was accused of tokenism by an Asian food critic, Angela Hui, ahead of the opening of his newest restaurant 'Lucky Cat' in London.The reviewer called Gordon Ramsay's restaurant culturally inappropriate and alleged that there appeared to be no Asian chefs or journalists in the kitchen during the preview night at the restaurant, calling the new venture ‘nothing if not a real-life Ramsay kitchen nightmare.’Diners sampled dishes such as mini wagyu pastrami burger with Asian chilli jam and smoked duck breast with plum and Japanese nashi pear.Writing on Eater website, Hui said she was "the only east Asian person in a room full of 30-40 journalists and chefs" and that the ambience was “more of a nightclub than Asian eating house."She added that she could "drink thru the pain that is this an "Asian event." In another, she added, "Japanese? Chinese? It's all Asian who cares."Known for his hot-temper, Ramsay hit back at Hui in an Instagram post, saying that "despite the very positive feedback from guests" he had to call out "one offensive response from the night."The 52-year-old accused the food critic of publishing a "slew of derogatory and offensive social media posts" on her social media handles."It is fine to not like my food, but prejudice and insults are not welcome," said Ramsey.He went on to accuse Hui of making offensive and disrespectful personal comments, alleging that Hui's Instagram handle comment called executive chef Ben Orpwood's wife a 'token Asian wife.'"Gordon Ramsay Restaurants do not discriminate based on gender, race or beliefs and we don't expect anyone else to. I may not agree with all reviews, but if someone is going to be critical, then I expect them to be professional and have some integrity."