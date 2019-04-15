SPONSORED BY
3-min read

Gordon Ramsay Hits Back at Asian Food Critic Over Cultural Inappropriation Row

Gordon Ramsay accused food critic Angela Hui of publishing "slew of derogatory and offensive social media posts" on her social media handles.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay was accused of tokenism by an Asian food critic, Angela Hui, ahead of the opening of his newest restaurant 'Lucky Cat' in London.

The reviewer called Gordon Ramsay's restaurant culturally inappropriate and alleged that there appeared to be no Asian chefs or journalists in the kitchen during the preview night at the restaurant, calling the new venture ‘nothing if not a real-life Ramsay kitchen nightmare.’





Diners sampled dishes such as mini wagyu pastrami burger with Asian chilli jam and smoked duck breast with plum and Japanese nashi pear.

Writing on Eater website, Hui said she was "the only east Asian person in a room full of 30-40 journalists and chefs" and that the ambience was “more of a nightclub than Asian eating house."

She added that she could "drink thru the pain that is this an "Asian event." In another, she added, "Japanese? Chinese? It's all Asian who cares."

Known for his hot-temper, Ramsay hit back at Hui in an Instagram post, saying that "despite the very positive feedback from guests" he had to call out "one offensive response from the night."

View this post on Instagram

This week Gordon Ramsay Restaurants hosted a preview night for our new concept Lucky Cat, an Asian Eating House, set to launch in the heart of Mayfair. It was a warm, buzzing and brilliant night to celebrate what has been a long-time vision for me. Despite the very positive feedback from guests, there was, regrettably, one offensive response from the night which I have to call out. In the 21 years that I have been running restaurants I have had my fair share of reviews - good and bad. Critics and reviewers have an important job to do, and it’s important that they are independent and have freedom of speech. However, the slew of derogatory and offensive social media posts that appeared on Angela Hui’s social channels, were not professional. It is fine to not like my food, but prejudice and insults are not welcome, and Ms Hui’s comments around my Executive Chef and his wife, calling her a “token Asian wife”, were personal and hugely disrespectful. Gordon Ramsay Restaurants do not discriminate based on gender, race or beliefs and we don’t expect anyone else to. I may not agree with all reviews, but if someone is going to be critical, then I expect them to be professional and have some integrity.

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on


The 52-year-old accused the food critic of publishing a "slew of derogatory and offensive social media posts" on her social media handles.

"It is fine to not like my food, but prejudice and insults are not welcome," said Ramsey.

He went on to accuse Hui of making offensive and disrespectful personal comments, alleging that Hui's Instagram handle comment called executive chef Ben Orpwood's wife a 'token Asian wife.'

"Gordon Ramsay Restaurants do not discriminate based on gender, race or beliefs and we don't expect anyone else to. I may not agree with all reviews, but if someone is going to be critical, then I expect them to be professional and have some integrity."



