Gordon Ramsay's 'Ripped' Body Takes Internet by Storm
Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.
image of gordon ramsay, courtesy of Instagram
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph
The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk.
Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.
Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: "Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !"
Ramsay's fans were way more interested in him.
One said: "Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices."
Another wrote: "chef you're so sexy..."
"Hello hottie," a user commented.
And one said: "Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsey."
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ruthless Daniil Medvedev Crushes Alexander Zverev to Win Shanghai Masters
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More