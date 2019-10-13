Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Gordon Ramsay's 'Ripped' Body Takes Internet by Storm

Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.

IANS

Updated:October 13, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gordon Ramsay's 'Ripped' Body Takes Internet by Storm
image of gordon ramsay, courtesy of Instagram

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph

The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers, reports mirror.co.uk.

Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his sweary kitchen outbursts.

Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: "Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever !"

Ramsay's fans were way more interested in him.

One said: "Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices."

Another wrote: "chef you're so sexy..."

"Hello hottie," a user commented.

And one said: "Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsey."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram