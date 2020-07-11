Gorge on Some Besan Recipes and Avail These Health Benefits

Summers are here and we all are busy at our homes as going out is not a safe option these days. Given the increasing threat of COVID-19, we all are making some healthy recipes at home to keep ourselves completely fit and fine.

Most of the household food items are good for health and carry a lot of nutritional value. One of the most common ingredients is besan or the gram flour. It is made using gram seeds, which is crushed into fine powder. Besan is used to make several dishes, including cheela, khandvi, khamand, halwa and laddoo.

No matter if you are a sweet lover or prefer to eat salty items, there are recipes available for people of all tastes that can be made using besan or gram flour. Apart from providing us several varieties of food items to eat, besan also comes with a lot of health benefits. Here are some of these to help you remove all doubts from cooking a besan dish next time:

1. Helps in weight loss: Most of us are concerned with increasing weight, when all we do is sit at home. If you are looking forward to shedding some weight, try using besan as it burns your calories faster. Eating besan aids in boosting fat burning and adding nutritional level.

2. Lowers diabetes: Another health concern of most of the people these days are common irregularities such as diabetes. The lower level of glycemic index in besan helps in keeping your diabetes in check. Moreover, it is healthier to replace the regular wheat flour with gram flour for breads and rotis.

3. Keeps the heart healthy: We all want to keep our hearts healthy by keeping the cholesterol level in check. While we may spend time in finding the right oil to ensure that, it is always convenient to switch to besan, which contains soluble fiber. The fiber content helps in keeping the cholesterol levels under control.

4. Fights allergies: Some people are allergic to gluten and cannot consume wheat or wheat products. To keep yourself away from allergic reactions of gluten, consume besan instead of wheat powder. It contains less calories and is nutritious as well.

5. Helps in skin care: Besan is one of the most common household beauty products. If you are experiencing loose skin or open pores, try applying besan mixed with curd and turmeric and wash it off after it tries. This keeps the skin bright, tight and healthy.