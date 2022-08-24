Got Leftover Rice In The Refrigerator? Use It To Make Tiffin For Your Children

Who does not hate it when there is a big bowl of rice left and you have no other option but to refrigerate it simply? But, that is exactly where you are going wrong, you do not have to refrigerate it for lunch the next day but can utilise it to make yummy breakfast or tiffin for your kids.

As it is, there is scientific evidence that states the fact that leftover rice should not be refrigerated for long, so why not use it to make dishes that are super healthy as well as tasty at the same time? Moreover, you can finally get rid of your everlasting headache induced by the thought of “what do I pack my kids for tiffin tomorrow,” right?

Here are a few ideas that you can definitely try out-

Rice Pakoras

Yes, you heard that right! These delicious pakoras are crispy from the outside and soft and mushy from the inside. They are so delectable that you wonever not want to try any other type of pakever. Plus let us not forget how delectable they are.

Idli

If you have never tried making idlis with leftover rice then this must be calling. Believe it or not but rice can actually make the texture of idlis, even more, softer and fluffier. Try it out, it might just happen that you will start liking these more than your regular idlis.

Rice Roti

Rice roti which is popularly known as akki roti is a healthy alternative for all the parathas that you make as these do not require flour or wheat at all and can be made by simply using leftover rice. You can also add in veggies like carrots, potatoes, onion and spinach if you are willing to take it a notch higher. Your kids are going to love these.

