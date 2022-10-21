Govardhan Puja and Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance on Diwali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. The festivities of Diwali go on for 5 days. It starts with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj. On the 4th day, people celebrate Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut puja. The day is also observed as Gudi Padwa in some places. Govardhan Puja is observed to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over God Indra. Ahead of the auspicious day, read more about its date, time, significance, and puja vidhi.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Date

This year, Govardhan Puja will be observed on October 26. The Pratipada Tithi is predicted to be in effect on this auspicious day, which is the same day when Bhai Dooj will be celebrated.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Auspicious Timings

The Pratipada Tithi on this day is predicted to begin from 4:18 PM on October 25 to 2:42 PM on October 26. The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timings for Govardhan puja will be between 6:29 AM to 8:43 AM on October 26.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees use cow dung to make hills. They then decorate the hill, which signifies Govardhan parvat, with flowers and kumkum. People pray to Govardhan Parvat for their family’s safety and well-being. Additionally, the Govardhan Puja Vidhi includes people giving a bath to their cows. Moreover, they worship them with garlands and saffron. The devotees go around the cow dung hills in Parikrama (rounds). An essential part of Govardhan Puja is Annakut Puja. During the celebration, Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna. Following this, it is distributed among family and friends.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

Govardhan Puja commemorates the day that Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Mathura from Lord Indra’s wrath. According to mythology, Krishna raised the Govardhan parvat with his finger and saved Gokul residents from heavy rain and flood.

