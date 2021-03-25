Govinda Dwadashi 2021: Significance and Rituals of this Auspicious Day

Govinda Dwadashi popularly known as Narasimha Dwadashi falls on Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Phalgun the month before Holi. This year it will be observed on March 25. The day is dedicated to the half-lion and half-human incarnation of Lord Vishnu who is believed to be the fourth-strongest manifestation of the deity.

Hindu devotees take holy bath in Ganga and worship Lord Narasimha. According to Hindu mythologies, Lord Narsimha emanated from the pillar to kill the demon Hiranyakashipu who had banned the worship of Lord Vishnu in his empire. Read about the tithi, significance, puja vidhi and other details

The Shukla Paksha Dwadashi Tithi of Phalgun Maas falls on March 25 thus, the Govinda Dwadashi will be observed on the same day.

On Govinda Dwadashi, Hindu devotees worship Lord Vishnu to seek his divine blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Many people also observe strict fasting on ekadashi and go for the whole day without eating or drinking water. They conclude the fast on the next day after performing puja. Othersavoid the consumption of alcohol or non-vegetarian food on this day. Devotees take bath in sacred rivers likes Ganga, Saraswati, Yamuna and Godavari before sunrise and chant Goddess Ganga and Lord Vishnu mantras. They also visit Lord Vishnu temples to offer puja.

There are a total of 24 Dwadashis observed in a year. Each month has two Dwadashi Tithi one in Shukla Paksha and another in Krishna Paksha. Offering prayers to Lord Narasimha on Shukla Paksha Dawadshi Thithi of Phalgun month to seek good fortunes and blessings from Lord Vishnu.

The Narasimha Dwadashi holds an astronomical significance as it’s believed that devotees who perform all of the rituals in true devotion to Lord Vishnu, get rid of all the hurdles of their life and also blessed with good health, immense wealth and prosperity.