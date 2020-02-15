Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel 'Govinda No 1'

After making his debut on TikTok, actor Govinda is now on YouTube channel to entertain his fans. Not surprisingly, he has named his channel Govinda No 1.

"Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it," Govinda said.

The actor has uploaded two videos on the channel. One is his latest song called Dream Come True and the other song has been titled, Chal Na Romance Kare.

On the film front, Govinda has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now. He was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which released last year.

Apart from Govinda, actors like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandes are also on YouTube.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.