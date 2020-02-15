Take the pledge to vote

Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel 'Govinda No 1'

After making his debut in TikTok, actor Govinda launched his new YouTube channel called Govinda No 1, where he released two new tracks Dream Come True and Chal Na Romance Kare.

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel 'Govinda No 1'
A file photo of Govinda. (Image: Yogen Shah)

After making his debut on TikTok, actor Govinda is now on YouTube channel to entertain his fans. Not surprisingly, he has named his channel Govinda No 1.

"Each time, I have made sure that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings, and social media is the best way to do it," Govinda said.

The actor has uploaded two videos on the channel. One is his latest song called Dream Come True and the other song has been titled, Chal Na Romance Kare.

On the film front, Govinda has been away from the silver screen for quite a while now. He was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which released last year.

Apart from Govinda, actors like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and Jacqueline Fernandes are also on YouTube.

