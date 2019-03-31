LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019: Ranveer, Anushka, Jacqueline Ooze Glamour at Red Carpet

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez stunned at the red carpet of GQ Style and Culture Awards

Updated:March 31, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
GQ Style Awards 2019
The GQ Style & Culture Awards 2019 witnessed one of the most starry nights of the year. Your favourite Bollywood stars - Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Kalki Koechlin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nakuul Mehta, Nupur Sanon, Jim Sarbh, Radhika Apte - graced the red carpet.

The red carpet saw some stunning and glamorous outfits designed by the biggest global fashion houses.

From Ranveer Singh's '80s inspired suit to Anushka Sharma's girl boss attire, Jacqueline's blue neck-plunging gown to Radhika Apte's black leather dress, every outfit of the night made a fashion statement.

Scroll down to check out some amazing outfits of the night:




















