Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities at Grammys Red Carpet

On Sunday, stars-aligned at the world's most awaited music awards, Grammy Awards 2019. Hollywood celebrities bedazzled on the music awards red carpet putting their stylish foot forward as they hit the high notes with their style while some clearly missed it.Here are our favourites from the night.In a strapless Celine by Hedi Slimane, Lady Gaga literally dazzled at the Grammy Awards Red Carpet. She heavily accesorised her metallic dress with more than 10 carats of princess-cut earrings and her necklace which was close to 91 carats took more than a year to make.In Armani Prive's Flamingo pink gown and Harry Winston danglers, Camilla bedazzled in her full length gown.The fashionista looked like a pretty pink mess in a pink pantsuit. The Balmain creation featured a top which was flared halter leading to a pair of pink gloves and pants. She teamed it up with a silver beltand pink matching heels.In a two piece oversized Mugler pantsuit look, Miley rocked the black suit like a boss lady with her jacket and cropped, flared pants.Dazzling in a strapless Versace gown, Dua Lipa flaunted her 100 carat worth diamond jewelry which included her rings and emerald necklace.In an all-red look, Alicia Keys looked almost ready for Valentine's Day in an cherry gown by Armani teaming it with Bvlgari accessory.Katy Perry was the human version of a Barbie Doll or probably a pastry in a millenial pink puffy skirt. Though her hair and makeup turned enough heads, her outfit was trolled heavily on Twitter.In a vintage Mugler design, the rapper looked dramatic as ever. The gown featured a sequin nude bodysuit and a black skirt which looked like it bloomed out of a clam shell.Apart from the gown, the pearl belt, the pink gloves, a large pearl choker necklace and a pearl beehive atop of her head and a 28-carat drop earrings completed the look.In a short white dress with her her sleeves featuring a wing made her look stunning just like her Victoria's Secret days. Klum accessorised ythe outfit with silver danglers, rings and a gripped a small clutch large.In a Valetino gown, Kacey looked glamorous and classy as the soft blush color gown which complemented her complexion very well. The red sash broke the monotony of the dress and completed the look.