English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities at Grammys Red Carpet
From Lady Gaga to Cardi B, Katy Perry to Kylie Jenner; Scroll down to check out the best and the worst dressed celebrities the Grammy Awards 2019.
Grammy Awards 2019
Loading...
On Sunday, stars-aligned at the world's most awaited music awards, Grammy Awards 2019. Hollywood celebrities bedazzled on the music awards red carpet putting their stylish foot forward as they hit the high notes with their style while some clearly missed it.
Here are our favourites from the night.
Lady Gaga
In a strapless Celine by Hedi Slimane, Lady Gaga literally dazzled at the Grammy Awards Red Carpet. She heavily accesorised her metallic dress with more than 10 carats of princess-cut earrings and her necklace which was close to 91 carats took more than a year to make.
Camila Callebo
In Armani Prive's Flamingo pink gown and Harry Winston danglers, Camilla bedazzled in her full length gown.
Kylie Jenner
The fashionista looked like a pretty pink mess in a pink pantsuit. The Balmain creation featured a top which was flared halter leading to a pair of pink gloves and pants. She teamed it up with a silver belt
and pink matching heels.
Miley Cyrus
In a two piece oversized Mugler pantsuit look, Miley rocked the black suit like a boss lady with her jacket and cropped, flared pants.
Dua Lipa
Dazzling in a strapless Versace gown, Dua Lipa flaunted her 100 carat worth diamond jewelry which included her rings and emerald necklace.
Alicia Keys
In an all-red look, Alicia Keys looked almost ready for Valentine's Day in an cherry gown by Armani teaming it with Bvlgari accessory.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was the human version of a Barbie Doll or probably a pastry in a millenial pink puffy skirt. Though her hair and makeup turned enough heads, her outfit was trolled heavily on Twitter.
Cardi B
In a vintage Mugler design, the rapper looked dramatic as ever. The gown featured a sequin nude bodysuit and a black skirt which looked like it bloomed out of a clam shell.
Apart from the gown, the pearl belt, the pink gloves, a large pearl choker necklace and a pearl beehive atop of her head and a 28-carat drop earrings completed the look.
Heidi Klum
In a short white dress with her her sleeves featuring a wing made her look stunning just like her Victoria's Secret days. Klum accessorised ythe outfit with silver danglers, rings and a gripped a small clutch large.
Kacey Musgraves
In a Valetino gown, Kacey looked glamorous and classy as the soft blush color gown which complemented her complexion very well. The red sash broke the monotony of the dress and completed the look.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Here are our favourites from the night.
Lady Gaga
In a strapless Celine by Hedi Slimane, Lady Gaga literally dazzled at the Grammy Awards Red Carpet. She heavily accesorised her metallic dress with more than 10 carats of princess-cut earrings and her necklace which was close to 91 carats took more than a year to make.
Camila Callebo
In Armani Prive's Flamingo pink gown and Harry Winston danglers, Camilla bedazzled in her full length gown.
Kylie Jenner
The fashionista looked like a pretty pink mess in a pink pantsuit. The Balmain creation featured a top which was flared halter leading to a pair of pink gloves and pants. She teamed it up with a silver belt
and pink matching heels.
Miley Cyrus
In a two piece oversized Mugler pantsuit look, Miley rocked the black suit like a boss lady with her jacket and cropped, flared pants.
Dua Lipa
Dazzling in a strapless Versace gown, Dua Lipa flaunted her 100 carat worth diamond jewelry which included her rings and emerald necklace.
Alicia Keys
In an all-red look, Alicia Keys looked almost ready for Valentine's Day in an cherry gown by Armani teaming it with Bvlgari accessory.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry was the human version of a Barbie Doll or probably a pastry in a millenial pink puffy skirt. Though her hair and makeup turned enough heads, her outfit was trolled heavily on Twitter.
Cardi B
In a vintage Mugler design, the rapper looked dramatic as ever. The gown featured a sequin nude bodysuit and a black skirt which looked like it bloomed out of a clam shell.
Apart from the gown, the pearl belt, the pink gloves, a large pearl choker necklace and a pearl beehive atop of her head and a 28-carat drop earrings completed the look.
Heidi Klum
In a short white dress with her her sleeves featuring a wing made her look stunning just like her Victoria's Secret days. Klum accessorised ythe outfit with silver danglers, rings and a gripped a small clutch large.
Kacey Musgraves
In a Valetino gown, Kacey looked glamorous and classy as the soft blush color gown which complemented her complexion very well. The red sash broke the monotony of the dress and completed the look.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
- Thank God BAFTA Has a Host: Joanna Lumley Takes a Dig at Oscars For Firing Kevin Hart
- Cardi B to Kylie Jenner, Best & Worst Dressed Celebrities at Grammys Red Carpet
- Delhi Traffic Cop Holds Up Mirror to Show Helmet-less Passenger the 'Real Danger'
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results