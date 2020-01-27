Grammy Awards 2020: Ariana Grande to Dua Lipa, Here are Best Dressed Celebrities from Musical Night
From Billie Porter's elegant jumpsuit-and-hat combination to Billie Ellish's green and black Gucci attire, here's a quick rundown on fashion front at the Grammy Awards 2020.
Celebs at Grammys 2020
The much-awaited annual Grammy Awards is all about music artistes across the globe attending the music's biggest night. Apart from some scintillating live music performances, the red-carpet appearances tend to be one of the greatest highlights of the evening. This year's Grammys 2020 red carpet was no different. From Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa, here are some of celebrities’ best-dressed looks from the musical extravaganza.
Billie Ellish
Billie is clearly not competing with anyone in the fashion department. She graced the red carpet in green and black Gucci attire that she paired with matching face mask and Gucci-branded nails as well. The artist rounded off her look with a pair of shades.
Gwen Stefani
Gwen attended the red carpet in a short cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana dress thoroughly with shell detailing. She completed the look with thigh-high boots on stiletto heels.
Lil Nas X
One of the most striking appearances from the night was Lil Nas X, who sported a custom bright pink Versace suit with matching boots and an oversized hat.
Ariana Grande
Ariana looked like a dream in a grey tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli. She opted for color-complementing opera gloves to go with the look and rounded off with her trademark high ponytail that she had dyed blonde for the occasion.
Lizzo
In a white strapless Versace gown, Lizzo did justice to the all-white look with sparkling diamonds and a floor-length white feather.
Dua Lipa
Dua opted for a minimalist and monochromatic look for the night. She donned a single-tone Alexander Wang outfit with subtle blue eyeshadow. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and statement earrings.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen wore a sunset orange Yanina Couture gown with ruffles and thigh-high slit that she coupled with diamond earrings and gold heels.
H.E.R.
H.E.R sported a kimono-style floral printed colour attire that she paired with blue nails and brown stilettos. The singer finished her look pastel glasses and a golden belt.
We out here 2020 #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/x9jbKdSeAj— H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) January 27, 2020
Nathalie Joachim
First-time Grammy nominee Nathalie Joachim sported a red hot voluptuous gown created by Haitian designer, Prajje Oscar. She teamed up the dress with a contemporary art-inspired clutch, statement earrings, and bracelet.
View this post on Instagram
Haitian-American Nathalie Joachim is glowing in red on the Grammy’s red carpet, dressed in Haitian designer Prajje Oscar original. 🇭🇹✨ — The Brooklyn-based flutist, vocalist & composer received her first-ever GRAMMY nomination this year for her debut solo album, Fanm d'Ayiti. The project, whose name translates to Women Of Haiti, was inspired by her late grandmother and is a tribute to three pioneering Haitian female musicians—Carole Demesmin, Emerante de Pradines and Toto Bissainthe, weaving together their voices, stories and traditional Haitian folk music traditions. — "I feel like the whole country's standing behind me and that feels amazing” - Nathalie J. — 📸 Emma McIn/Getty Images #lunionsuite #haitianamerican #grammy #nathaliejoachim
Billy Porter
Known for his dramatic outfits on the red carpet, Billy Porter did not disappoint this time around either, by turning heads in a jumpsuit-and-hat combination. He wore a customized blue beaded suit by Baja East with a hat and jewelry.
Priyanka Chopra
She wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.
