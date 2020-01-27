Grammy Awards 2020: Ariana Grande to Dua Lipa, Here are Best Dressed Celebrities from Musical Night

The much-awaited annual Grammy Awards is all about music artistes across the globe attending the music's biggest night. Apart from some scintillating live music performances, the red-carpet appearances tend to be one of the greatest highlights of the evening. This year's Grammys 2020 red carpet was no different. From Billie Eilish to Dua Lipa, here are some of celebrities’ best-dressed looks from the musical extravaganza.

Billie Ellish

Billie is clearly not competing with anyone in the fashion department. She graced the red carpet in green and black Gucci attire that she paired with matching face mask and Gucci-branded nails as well. The artist rounded off her look with a pair of shades.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen attended the red carpet in a short cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana dress thoroughly with shell detailing. She completed the look with thigh-high boots on stiletto heels.

Lil Nas X

One of the most striking appearances from the night was Lil Nas X, who sported a custom bright pink Versace suit with matching boots and an oversized hat.

Ariana Grande

Ariana looked like a dream in a grey tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli. She opted for color-complementing opera gloves to go with the look and rounded off with her trademark high ponytail that she had dyed blonde for the occasion.

Lizzo

In a white strapless Versace gown, Lizzo did justice to the all-white look with sparkling diamonds and a floor-length white feather.

Dua Lipa

Dua opted for a minimalist and monochromatic look for the night. She donned a single-tone Alexander Wang outfit with subtle blue eyeshadow. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and statement earrings.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen wore a sunset orange Yanina Couture gown with ruffles and thigh-high slit that she coupled with diamond earrings and gold heels.

H.E.R.

H.E.R sported a kimono-style floral printed colour attire that she paired with blue nails and brown stilettos. The singer finished her look pastel glasses and a golden belt.

Nathalie Joachim

First-time Grammy nominee Nathalie Joachim sported a red hot voluptuous gown created by Haitian designer, Prajje Oscar. She teamed up the dress with a contemporary art-inspired clutch, statement earrings, and bracelet.

Billy Porter

Known for his dramatic outfits on the red carpet, Billy Porter did not disappoint this time around either, by turning heads in a jumpsuit-and-hat combination. He wore a customized blue beaded suit by Baja East with a hat and jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra

She wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

