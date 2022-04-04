Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste, Bruno Mars, H.E.R, Billie Eilish & BTS Hit the Right Chord with their Stylish Attires

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 kicked off on a ‘fashionably’ high note! The evening of music and awards saw celebrity artistes dress to impress as they performed live on the biggest music night hosted at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While the red carpet saw an array of celebrities woo the paparazzi with their stylish designer wear, it was the on stage looks donned by the artistes that stole the show. From Jon Batiste’s 15-foot-long cape to Billie Eilish T-shirt bearing the image of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Grammy’s stage was nothing short of an extravaganza where music met fashion. Here’s a look at some of the Best Dressed Onstage Looks that won hearts on the biggest music night!

Lil Nas X

The Industry Baby hitmaker Lil Nas X looked exquisite on the red carpet when he made an entrance wearing Balmain. The white pearl detailing on the Elvis-inspired silhouette was a head turner on the red carpet. On stage Nas had three costume changes during his performances out of which the gem-encrusted one-sleeve cropped top paired with flared glittered pants celebrated Nas’ larger than life onstage performance.

BTS

While it was a mixed colour palette on the red carpet, with BTS opting for Louis Vuitton suits in shades of tan, white, brown, and blue embellished with floral pins, on stage the artistes chose to go all black. The boys ruled hearts with their smooth like Butter moves and dapper looks.

Billie Eilish

Looks like for Billie Eilish, Black is the colour of season. After rocking the red carpet in an oversized black Rick Owen ensemble, Billie took to the stage in a black T-shirt bearing an image of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga got her pastel game on point with her Ellie Saab gown, she donned during her onstage performance. The strapless mint green silhouette featured a large bow on the back and complemented Gaga’s svelte figure. The look went well with her mesmerizing performance at the awards night.

Bruno Mars

Living the life and celebrating Vegas in this costume was singer Bruno Mars. The retro style outfit featured graphic embellished symbols of the cards including clubs, diamonds, hearts, and spades.

Carrie Underwood

What’s a show without any drama, right? Renowned singer Carrie Underwood played it larger than life in her dramatic purple dress. The minimal sparkle was enhanced with fluid fabric attached to the short dress adding all the necessary drama, style, and energy to her performance.

H.E.R and Lenny Kratviz

Lenny Kravitz in Natalia Fedner ensemble and H.E.R. in Dundas jumpsuit stole the show on the red carpet. The duo nailed their onstage performances in a stylish way too. With H.E.R dressed in glamorous sparkly purple jumpsuit, Lenny kept it shinny in a gold-tinted shirt and skinny pants and teamed it with silver boots.

Jon Batiste

Grammy award winner Jon Batiste stole the show with his regal and luxurious performance. Dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, the looks transitioned from a 15-foot-long trained cape teamed with a white silk shirt to a dramatic light blue metallic custom-made suit to match the amazing set.

